Man charged with theft of tools, car

A court has denied bail to a man accused of stealing a car and expensive tools.

Joseph Galea from Siggiewi was charged with stealing a number of items varying from tools to an automobile as well as relapsing and breaching a probation order.

Galea, who denied the charges, was accused of stealing tools from a van in Triq Il-Mosta in St Paul’s Bay during the night of the 24 September. He was also accused of stealing a Peugeot from Triq id-Durumblat in Mosta and trying to sell it to a third party in April. Galea was further accused of damaging the car and breaching a suspended sentence and several probation orders.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud asked presiding magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras for bail, pointing out that the thefts were all of minimal value, and that the accused’s previous convictions were only for petty theft.

Galea had four children and a fifth on the way, said the lawyer, arguing that he ought to be given a chance for bail.

On the other hand, prosecuting police Inspector Godwin Scerri, submitted that the value of the items stolen was considerable.

The court rejected the request for the man’s release, amongst other reasons, due to the fact that he was not trustworthy.