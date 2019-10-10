Youth injured in traffic accident

An 18-year-old was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday night in Fgura.

The accident occurred at 11pm in Triq Hompesch.

Police said that the young man was driving a BMW320D when he crashed into a bus that was being driven by a 31-year-old man from Birkirkara

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.