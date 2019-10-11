Boy back in court after he was caught stealing again in Marsaskala

A 15-year-old boy from Marsaskala, who was charged on 1 October with committing eight burglaries and granted bail, was back in court after trying to steal again.

The accused, who is not being named due to a court order, had been apprehended by the police on Thursday.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud warned the boy to change his path before it is too late. His case will be heard by the juvenile court, said the magistrate.

“Now you are going to the Corradino Correctional Facility and from there you will be taken to Mtaħleb, at the YOURS (Young Offenders Unit for Rehabilitaion Services) where you should meditate. I don’t think you want to spend the rest of your life going in and out of prison,” warned the magistrate.

Inspector Eman Hayman accused the 15-year-old of having attempted to steal from an apartment block in Marsaskala. He was also charged with breaching bail.

He had been arraigned on 1 October, accused of carrying out a number of thefts from residences in Marsaskala between August and September.

He had been granted bail secured by a personal guarantee of €2,000 and placed under a supervision order. A social inquiry report was also ordered.

Lawyer Fransina Abela was legal aid to the accused.