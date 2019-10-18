Explosion at factory in Luqa causes fire
An explosion which resulted in a fire broke out at a factory in Luqa on Thursday night.
The explosion took place at around 12am in Triq l-Imgieret.
The fire was brought under control by members of the Civil Protection Department.
The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.
No one was injured.
A police investigation is under way.
