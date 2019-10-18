menu

Explosion at factory in Luqa causes fire

18 October 2019, 8:39am
Footage captured showed the fire underway at 12am last night
An explosion which resulted in a fire broke out at a factory in Luqa on Thursday night.

The explosion took place at around 12am in Triq l-Imgieret.

The fire was brought under control by members of the Civil Protection Department.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

No one was injured.

A police investigation is under way. 

