menu

Man seriously injured in Birkirkara crash

A 46-year-old was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Monday evening

22 October 2019, 7:44am
The accident occurred at 9:20am in Triq Dun Karm corner with Triq Tumas
The accident occurred at 9:20am in Triq Dun Karm corner with Triq Tumas

A 46-year-old was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Monday.

The accident occurred at 9:20pn in Triq Dun Karm corner with Triq Tumas.

The police said that the victim was a passenger in a Smart Fortwo that was being driven by the 26-year-old man. The smart was involved in a collision with a Renault Clio that was being driven by a 25-year-old man from Birzebbuga.

Both the 46-year-old and the 26-year-old were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that the 46-year-old was suffering from serious injuries and the 26-year-old was suffering from slight injuries.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been appointed to the case, and a police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Migrants to be charged over Hal Far open centre riots
Court & Police

Migrants to be charged over Hal Far open centre riots
Matthew Agius
Man seriously injured in Birkirkara crash
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in Birkirkara crash
Mugger and prolific thief jailed for seven years
Court & Police

Mugger and prolific thief jailed for seven years
Matthew Agius
Thief caught stealing from friend's house
Court & Police

Thief caught stealing from friend's house
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.