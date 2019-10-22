Man seriously injured in Birkirkara crash

A 46-year-old was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Monday.

The accident occurred at 9:20pn in Triq Dun Karm corner with Triq Tumas.

The police said that the victim was a passenger in a Smart Fortwo that was being driven by the 26-year-old man. The smart was involved in a collision with a Renault Clio that was being driven by a 25-year-old man from Birzebbuga.

Both the 46-year-old and the 26-year-old were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that the 46-year-old was suffering from serious injuries and the 26-year-old was suffering from slight injuries.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been appointed to the case, and a police investigation is ongoing.