Corradino inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

matthew_vella
27 October 2019, 9:10pm
by Matthew Vella

 

An inmate of Corradino Correctional Facility was found dead in his prison cell on Sunday evening.

The man, 30-year-old man from Zabbar, was found out of his senses in his cell in Division 4 and given assistance by two prison officers until an ambulance took him to Mater Dei Hospital.

He was certified as having passed away earlier today.

An internal investigation on established procedures is underway, as well as a magisterial inquiry.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
