menu

17-year-old youth charged with threatening, insulting mother

A 17-year-old youth is being held in juvenile detention after being charged with threatening and insulting his mother

matthew_agius
7 November 2019, 2:55pm
by Matthew Agius

A 17-year-old youth is being held in juvenile detention after being charged with threatening and insulting his mother.

Inspector Oriana Spiteri arraigned the young man, who cannot be named by order of the court, before magistrate Astrid May Grima this morning.

The accused was charged with making verbal threats and insults towards his mother, using the violent Maltese phrase “inhabbtek mar-Redentur” whilst at the police station. He was also accused of threatening police officers who intervened in the argument.

Lawyer Martin Fenech, legal aid to the accused, entered a not guilty plea.

Bail was requested. The lawyer explained that the threat vis-à-vis the mother had been made in a heated argument at the police station which had escalated, adding that the accused’s mother was ready to accept him back home. The young man had “only insulted her verbally,” said the lawyer, adding that the same applied to the police. “It should not be that a 17-year-old goes to prison for something like this,” said Fenech.

Inspector Spiteri objected to bail, explaining that the accused was also charged with breaching probation on domestic violence charges. There are third parties still to testify, she said.

Bail was denied with the Court recommending that the accused be held at the Young Offenders unit until the next sitting, when the prosecution is to summon all of its witnesses.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Customs find €200,000 worth of cocaine on passenger at Malta airport
Court & Police

Customs find €200,000 worth of cocaine on passenger at Malta airport
Karl Azzopardi
17-year-old youth charged with threatening, insulting mother
Court & Police

17-year-old youth charged with threatening, insulting mother
Matthew Agius
Mater Dei Hospital nurse admits to placing cameras in female staff toilets
Court & Police

Mater Dei Hospital nurse admits to placing cameras in female staff toilets
Matthew Agius
Magistrate orders criminal inquiry into passport seller caught in French TV sting
Court & Police

Magistrate orders criminal inquiry into passport seller caught in French TV sting
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.