menu

Paceville restauranteur denies cocaine importation charges

The man was accused of conspiracy to traffic and import cocaine, and aggravated possession of the drug

matthew_agius
8 November 2019, 12:28pm
by Matthew Agius

The owner of a Paceville establishment has pleaded not guilty to importing two kg of cocaine.

Ahmed Elmzouga, 31, from Libya, was arraigned before magistrate Nadine Lia this morning accused of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, importing cocaine and aggravated possession of the drug.

Elmzouga owns Middle East Muse, a restaurant in the St. Julian's entertainment district.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone from the police Drugs Squad, told the court that Elmzouga had been arrested at the airport upon arrival. The man had cooperated with the police, giving them a detailed statement, he said.

The man had denied knowing that his suitcases contained boxes of drugs, but said that he was to pass the suitcases on to a third party whom the police are trying to identify.

Elmzouga pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

The court denied the request, due to the real fear of tampering with evidence and civilian witnesses were yet to testify. The accused could not be trusted to stick to his bail conditions, said the magistrate.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the accused.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Lawyer for Caruana Galizia murder suspect 'broke the law by sending part of the acts of the case abroad’
Court & Police

Lawyer for Caruana Galizia murder suspect 'broke the law by sending part of the acts of the case abroad’
Matthew Agius
Paceville restauranteur denies cocaine importation charges
Court & Police

Paceville restauranteur denies cocaine importation charges
Matthew Agius
Judicial appointments: AG will not appeal decision to refer to European Court
Court & Police

Judicial appointments: AG will not appeal decision to refer to European Court
Matthew Agius
Customs find €200,000 worth of cocaine on passenger at Malta airport
Court & Police

Customs find €200,000 worth of cocaine on passenger at Malta airport
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.