AG rebuts Degiorgio phone tap protest

The Attorney General has replied to a judicial letter sent by George Degiorgio, in which the latter gave the authorities 24 hours to exhibit the phone-tap recordings and transcripts which led to his arrest.

In a brief judicial letter sent last week by way of reply to the original letter sent on 22 October, the AG argued that criminal law regulated the issues raised, which should not be dealt with by the civil courts.

The AG also argued that he is extraneous to the investigative process, saying that George Degiorgio’s requests could not be upheld because they were not according to law.

Lawyer Joel Calleja from the Office of the AG signed the letter.