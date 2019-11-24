menu

Woman arrested after attempted theft from Sliema restaurant

The 26-year-old woman was previously charged with robbing money from Europa Hotel

david_hudson
24 November 2019, 1:58pm
by David Hudson
The 26-year-old woman attempted to steal over €520 from a restaurant in Sliema
A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with attempted theft from a restaurant on Triq it-Torri in Sliema on Sunday. 

The court heard how Nikita McAnally, a St Paul's Bay resident, attempted to steal €520 from a popular restaurant and how in doing so breached bail conditions imposed on her by a previous court. 

McAnally had been previously charged with the theft of several objects and money from Europa Hotel last May. 

Her defence asked for bail but the court, presided by Yana Micallef Stafrace, denied it. 

The prosecution was led by Inspector Colin Sheldon.

Martin Fenech was legal aid lawyer.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
