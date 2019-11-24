Woman arrested after attempted theft from Sliema restaurant

A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with attempted theft from a restaurant on Triq it-Torri in Sliema on Sunday.

The court heard how Nikita McAnally, a St Paul's Bay resident, attempted to steal €520 from a popular restaurant and how in doing so breached bail conditions imposed on her by a previous court.

McAnally had been previously charged with the theft of several objects and money from Europa Hotel last May.

Her defence asked for bail but the court, presided by Yana Micallef Stafrace, denied it.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Colin Sheldon.

Martin Fenech was legal aid lawyer.