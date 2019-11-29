Middleman Melvin Theuma unlikely to testify today on request of police

Melvin Theuma, the alleged middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, is unlikely to testify today in the compilation of evidence against the three alleged hitmen.

Reports said the court sitting was postponed at the request of the police.

Theuma was supposed to testify against George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning, after the Attorney General filed an application before the Criminal Court, asking for the court to order the reopening of the compilation of evidence.

He was arrested on 14 November during a raid that targeted an alleged money laundering ring that Theuma forms part of.

He was due to testify after the President signed the pardon requested by Theuma’s lawyer in return for his testimony.

Theuma, a taxi driver from Birkirkara, had been previously implicated in loan sharking, court records show and had allegedly run an illegal lottery.

He had requested immunity for all his past crimes, before giving evidence.

Theuma is being assisted by lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Grima.

