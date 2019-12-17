[WATCH] Fenech constitutional case adjourned, Schembri to testify tomorrow

Keith Schembri leaves court

The constitutional case filed by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech to have the lead investigation in the case, inspector Keith Arnaud, removed, continued on court today.

Today's sitting saw Fenech and Arnaud both taking the witness stand.

The Prime Minister's former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, was also meant to testify, but he did not initially turn up. After an arrest warrant was issued by the magistrate, the police escorted Schembri to court.

He did not give testimony however, as the sitting was adjourned till tomorrow, since Victoria Buttigieg, the lawyer representing the Attorney General's office in the case, is due to be appointed State Advocate later this afternoon, and would be late for her appointment had the case continued.

Schembri has insisted that he was not notified about his court summons and only got to know that he was meant to give testimony through following media reports.

Earlier

Fenech had in November, after his arrest, filed the case to have Arnaud removed from the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Fenech claims that Arnaud is too close to Schembri to investigate the case serenely.

He has claimed that Schembri had kept him informed of all the progress in the murder investigation, passing on sensitive information including that Fenech’s phone had been being tapped. Schembri got the information from Arnaud.

Other persons due to testify today are Inspector Arnaud himself as well as pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma.

The case is being heard by Mr. Justice Lawrence Mintoff. Lawyers Victoria Buttigieg and Maurizio Cordina are appearing for the office of the Attorney General. Fenech is represented by lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri.