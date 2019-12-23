Man caught trafficking cocaine gets four years in prison and a €10,000 fine

Ryan Roberto Nordzee, holder of a Dutch passport, was found guilty of drug trafficking and sentenced to four years imprisonment and a fine of €10,000.

Nordzee was charged back in January of this year after he was arrested alongside two other people at a hotel in Sliema. He was charged with importing drugs, conspiring to deal drugs and with supplying said drugs in Malta.

Nordzee immediately pleaded guilty to all charges. He reaffirmed his guilty plea at a later stage in proceedings even after the magistrate warned him of the possible consequence of lengthy jail time.

Prosecuting inspector Anthony Scerri claimed that around 314 grams of cocaine were found in Nordzee’s possession. This amount was of 30% purity and with a street value between €5,652 and €25,120.

All of Nordzee’s moveable and immoveable property was seized by the court.

Nordzee was sentenced to four years imprisonment and to pay a €10,000 fine. He was also ordered to pay €1,077 of court expenses.

The illegal substances were confiscated by the court, which also ordered the destruction of the drugs unless the Attorney General files a note within 15 days claiming that said drugs are required in evidence.

Anthony Scerri and inspector Frank Tabone prosecuted. Francina Abela was legal aid counsel.

Judge Giovanni Grixti was presiding magistrate.