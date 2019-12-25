menu

Police find 89 traffic violations during Christmas eve inspections

Three individuals were found in possession of illegal drugs 

david_hudson
25 December 2019, 8:31am
by David Hudson
Police found several irregularities during various roadblocks that were carried out on Christmas eve, and 89 individuals were found to be violating traffic code.

Police said in a statement on Christmas day that these included: driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without a licence, driving without a car insurance policy, driving without a seatbelt, driving with excessive speed, using a mobile phone while driving, invalid licence, smoking in the presence of minors while driving, commercial vehicles not having a required fire extinguisher amongst other violations.

Furthermore, three individuals were found in possession of drugs.

The inspections were carried out by the Traffic Division and the Dogs’ section in various locations, including Zebbug, Mosta, Zejtun, St Paul’s Bay, Burmarrad, Floriana, Birkirkara, St Julian’s, Swieqi, Rabat, Luqa, Marsa, Hamrun, Qormi and Zabbar.

