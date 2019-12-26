Boy, 7, dies after being hit by bulldozer in Ta’ Kandja

A seven-year old boy has tragically lost his life after being struck by a car in the Ta’ Kandja area, near Mqabba.

Police said the boy was struck after a bulldozer, possibly left unattended, moved backwards and struck the child.

The incident took place near a quarry in Mqabba.

The boy had been accompanied on the spot by a relative who was carrying out work in the quarry. The boy was certified dead on the sport.

Duty magistrate Josette Demicoli has appointed experts to assist in the police investigation.

Officers from the Occupational Health and Safety Authority were also on site.