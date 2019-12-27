menu

Man who bought illegal passport for €700 gets six months in prison

He had bought a fake passport and a one-way ticket to Venice, Italy, for €700 and was on his way to board the flight on Friday when he was intercepted by police and arrested

27 December 2019, 3:29pm
A 27-year-old man, originally from Sudan, but residing at the Hal Far tent village for migrants, was imprisoned for six months after he was caught with a counterfeit passport at the Malta International Airport.

Hyder Ibrahim, the court heard, bought a fake passport and a one-way ticket to Venice, Italy, for €700 and was on his way to board the flight on Friday when he was intercepted by police and arrested.

Inspector Lara Butters prosecuted, telling the court that she made contact with the Luqa police station soon after the arrest at 8am this morning.

He was arraigned on Friday afternoon on the charges of using a false passport, being in possession of false documentation, and changing his identification documents to ones he knew were false.

Ibrahim pleaded guilty to the charges.

After the court, presided over by Caroline Farrugia Frendo, warned him of the possible consequences of imprisonment, Ibrahim reiterated his guilty plea with the help of the French translator who was present in the courtroom.

The accused was sentenced to six months in prison.  

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
