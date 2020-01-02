Probation for man who broke door in domestic spat

A British man residing in Gzira has been placed on probation and prohibited from approaching his wife after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges.

The 35-year-old accused, who is not being named in line with a court decree, was accused of causing his wife and children to fear violence. He was also accused of damaging an internal door and threatening the police in the course of their duties.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley, prosecuting, requested a treatment order for the accused, as well as a protection order for the victim.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti, appointed as legal aid to the accused, entered a plea of guilty to the charges. The court gave the Englishman time to reconsider his plea, which he later confirmed.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, having been informed that the man had an alcohol problem, placed him under a probation order for three years in order to address this problem and imposed an €800 fine. He was prohibited from communicating with the woman. Custody arrangements are to be made through his probation officer, ordered the court.