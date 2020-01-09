[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry | Insufficient evidence to prosecute Dalli, former police chief says

Former police commissioner Peter Paul Zammit will be the only one to testify this afternoon as the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues.

Earlier, incumbent Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar was expected to testify but he will be doing so at a later sitting.

The inquiry is looking into, among other things, whether the State did enough to prevent the murder and protect the journalist.

In the last sitting, the Board heard former Police Commissioner John Rizzo explain how he had been forced out of his position soon after Labour came to power. It also heard Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia describe how Keith Schembri had access to the fourth floor at Labour Party HQ, unlike Farrugia who was deputy leader of the party at the time.

Previous sittings heard how Keith Schembri had tried to associate Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder with fuel smuggling by feeding misinformation to the media despite being privy to investigations.

Caruana Galizia family members had also described to the board the harassment they had been subjected too and how, after the 2013 election and following the Panama Papers revelations in 2016, the threats against Caruana Galizia had intensified.

Former judge Michael Mallia is chairing the inquiry board, while Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro are the board’s other two members. The inquiry's terms of reference stipulate that it must be concluded within nine months.

