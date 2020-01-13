Caruana Galizia inquiry: Sandro Chetcuti denies fourth floor office at Labour HQ

Malta Developers Association Head Sandro Chetcuti is expected to testify alongside former acting police commissioner Ray Zammit today as the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues this afternoon.

Former police commissioners Peter Paul Zammit and Michael Cassar testified during the last sitting, held on Thursday 9th January. Cassar gave the panel of retired judges an account of “Operation Green” – an investigation into former the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and auditor Brian Tonna which began in April 2016.

According to Cassar, Operation Green was started when allegations related to the Panama Papers implicating both Schembri and Tonna were pouring in.

Cassar mentioned how one of the cases in the file on Schembri made reference to a €100,000 loan Schembri had granted to Tonna.

Although the operation’s file mentioned several politically exposed persons, nobody from the Office of the Prime Minister or any ministry had contacted him about it, Cassar said.

Former judge Michael Mallia is chairing the board of inquiry, which is also composed of Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro. The inquiry began last December and its terms of reference stipulate that it must be concluded within nine months.