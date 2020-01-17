Man arrested after being found in possession of drugs

A 22-year-old from St Julian’s was arrested after being found in possession of drugs on.

Police said that they were made aware of the individual after he drove through a one way in the wrong direction. District police immediately pulled the man over.

It then transpired that the man was driving without a licence. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed substances which are likely to be drugs. A search of the man’s residence was later conducted, where a sustainable amount of alleged drugs, as well as scales and other items related to drug trafficking, were found.

The man was then taken to the St Julian’s district police station, where he began threatening officers.

He was then arrested and is expected in court on Friday.

A police investigation is ongoing.