menu
BREAKING Commissioner of Police Lawrence Cutajar resigns

Man arrested after being found in possession of drugs

A 22-year-old from St Julian’s was arrested after being found in possession of drugs

laura_calleja
17 January 2020, 8:53am
by Laura Calleja

A 22-year-old from St Julian’s was arrested after being found in possession of drugs on. 

Police said that they were made aware of the individual after he drove through a one way in the wrong direction. District police immediately pulled the man over.

It then transpired that the man was driving without a licence. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed substances which are likely to be drugs. A search of the man’s residence was later conducted, where a sustainable amount of alleged drugs, as well as scales and other items related to drug trafficking, were found.

The man was then taken to the St Julian’s district police station, where he began threatening officers. 

He was then arrested and is expected in court on Friday. 

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Man arrested after being found in possession of drugs
Court & Police

Man arrested after being found in possession of drugs
Laura Calleja
Jordan Azzopardi's lawyers make comparisons with Cisse murder case in bail submissions
Court & Police

Jordan Azzopardi's lawyers make comparisons with Cisse murder case in bail submissions
Matthew Agius
No bail for drug addict accused of robbing shops in Gzira, Qormi and Hamrun
Court & Police

No bail for drug addict accused of robbing shops in Gzira, Qormi and Hamrun
Matthew Agius
Man grievously injured after falling one storey in Attard
Court & Police

Man grievously injured after falling one storey in Attard
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.