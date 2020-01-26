Three seriously injured in Fgura car collision

Three individuals have been hospitalised with serious injuries after they were involved in a car collision in Fgura on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at around 10:15pm on Zabbar Street in Fgura, involving three separate vehicles.

Police said that a BMW 520D driven by a Syrian man from Qormi, 26, crashed into a Toyota Starlet driven by a 22-year-old woman from Paola.

Another vehicle, a Renault Clio driven by a 43-year-old Fgura resident was also hit as a result of the impact between the BMW and the Toyota.

Three Syrian men, a 24-year-old Birkirkara resident, a 23-year-old Santa Venera resident and a 39-year-old Marsa resident were passengers inside the BMW. The 23-year-old was hospitalised but his condition is as yet unknown. The 39-year-old was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The female driver was hospitalised and is being treated for serious injuries.

Other persons involved were unharmed. Police investigations are ongoing.