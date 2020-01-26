Three seriously injured in Fgura car collision
The collision involved three vehicles where one driver and two passengers were hospitalised with injuries
Three individuals have been hospitalised with serious injuries after they were involved in a car collision in Fgura on Saturday evening.
The incident took place at around 10:15pm on Zabbar Street in Fgura, involving three separate vehicles.
Police said that a BMW 520D driven by a Syrian man from Qormi, 26, crashed into a Toyota Starlet driven by a 22-year-old woman from Paola.
Another vehicle, a Renault Clio driven by a 43-year-old Fgura resident was also hit as a result of the impact between the BMW and the Toyota.
Three Syrian men, a 24-year-old Birkirkara resident, a 23-year-old Santa Venera resident and a 39-year-old Marsa resident were passengers inside the BMW. The 23-year-old was hospitalised but his condition is as yet unknown. The 39-year-old was hospitalised with serious injuries.
The female driver was hospitalised and is being treated for serious injuries.
Other persons involved were unharmed. Police investigations are ongoing.