MaltaToday Survey | Abela’s trust takes a hit but Labour retains 46,000 lead

Robert Abela’s trust rating at 47.3% has taken a four-point hit but Bernard Grech has failed to capitalise on the Prime Minister’s woes, MaltaToday’s January survey shows.

Grech’s trust rating stands at 26%, a decline of 0.5 points over last month’s findings.

The gap between the leaders sees Abela ahead by 21.3 points.

However, the survey shows that more people now trust none of the two major leaders.

With 21.1% saying they trust neither Abela nor Grech, this is the highest it has been since September 2020.

The Labour Party enjoys a 15-point lead over the Nationalist Party at the start of election year but both have seen support decline.

The January MaltaToday survey puts the PL’s support at 43.5% and that of the PN at 28.6%. Support for ADPD stands at 0.9% and other political formations record 0.6%.

Non-voters declined by one point to 10.4%, while uncertain voters increased by almost four points to 13.9%.

Labour leads by a majority of almost 46,000 votes.

The gap will decline to just under 33,000 votes in the unlikely scenario that the PN captures all new unsure voters.

