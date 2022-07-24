Bernard Grech’s trust rating reaches new low

Bernard Grech’s trust rating has reached a new record low at 21.4%, according to MaltaToday’s July survey.

The Nationalist Party leader lost 2.2 points over his trust rating in May when the last survey was held.

Back in May, Grech’s rating was the lowest he had ever reached since first becoming leader of the PN, almost two years ago. But two months later his fortune has continued to decline despite a renewed mandate from PN councillors to run the party.

Robert Abela also saw his trust rating slip by 0.9 points but the Prime Minister remains popular with a significant rating of 50.4%.

The trust gap between the leaders has climbed to 29 points, the highest it has ever been since September 2020, when Grech first became PN leader.

Abela retains the trust of 93.9% of those who voted PL in the March election and earns the trust of 6% of PN voters. He also enjoys the trust of 26.1% of non-voters.

Grech retains the trust of 60.5% of PN voters but fails to attract any Labour voters. He only manages to earn the trust of 3.6% of those who did not vote.

The PN is hampered by a significant cohort of 28.2% of its election voters who say they trust no one. Only 4% of PL voters do likewise.

Abela beats Grech among men and women, across all ages and in all regions.

Among young voters, Abela scores a trust rating of 46.3%, while Grech only manages 15.1%.

Among pensioners, the Labour leader scores 55.7% and Grech clocks up 31.7%. Both leaders register their best results among pensioners.

Abela’s worst result among young voters, while Grech slumps to his lowest among those aged between 39 and 50 with 11.9%.

On a geographical basis, Abela’s best result is in the South-Eastern region with a whopping 60.1% against Grech’s 19.4%.

The Prime Minister’s worst result is in the Northern Harbour region, where he scores 42.1%.

Grech’s best result is in the Western region, where he receives the support of 31.4% and his worst is in Gozo, where he scores a dismal 13.5%.