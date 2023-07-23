MaltaToday survey: PN ahead for first time in 15 years

The Nationalist Party has overtaken the Labour Party for the first time since 2008, a MaltaToday survey conducted over the past tumultuous two weeks shows.

Support for the PN stands at 30.2%, an increase of 1.5 points over the last survey held in May, while the PL scores 29.6%, a decline of 3.5 points. The PL scores its worst result ever.

The PN advantage is less than a percentage point, a result which falls squarely within the margin of error of the survey but which represents a sharp reversal of fortunes from February when the PL led by 16 points.

The PN had never overtaken Labour in any MaltaToday survey held since the 2008 general election.

But while the survey confirms Labour’s downward trend established in two previous surveys in March and May, Abela retains a comfortable 12-point lead over Grech in the trust barometer.

Abela has a trust rating of 39.2%, an increase of 2.1 points over May, against Grech’s 26.8%, an upward tick of 1.3 points. However, 33.3% trust no one.

Grech’s failure to catch up with Abela can be partly explained by the fact that 18.1% of current PN voters do not trust either political leader.

The survey was held between Monday 10 July 2023 and Thursday 20 July 2023. The period coincided with a tempestuous two weeks which saw Labour MPs voting against a public inquiry on the death of Jean Paul Sofia, followed by public backlash and a U-turn by Abela on Monday minutes before thousands of people converged on Castille for a vigil in support of Sofia’s family.

Respondents were also asked to give a rating from one to five on the performance of the government led by Robert Abela. The result is an average score of 2.7 points as was the case in May.

Methodology

The survey was carried out between Monday 10 July 2023 and Thursday 20 July 2023. 749 respondents opted to complete the survey. Stratified random sampling based on region, age and gender was used to replicate the Maltese demographic voting in the general election. The estimated margin of error is 3.6% for a confidence interval of 95% for the overall results. Demographic and sub-group breakdowns have significantly larger margins of error.

