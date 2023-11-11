MaltaToday post-budget survey out on Sunday

MaltaToday’s political survey will be out on Sunday morning to assess how people responded to the budget delivered a fortnight ago.

The November survey includes the voting intentions if an election were to be held now and the trust barometer for the two main leaders.

But the survey also gauges the people’s reaction to the budget delivered a fortnight ago.

People were asked what impact the budget has had on them personally, who do they trust with running the economy and the country’s finances, and how they rate Clyde Caruana’s performance as finance minister.

The last survey published in October saw the Nationalist Party enjoying a relative majority, putting it ahead of the Labour Party by 5,000 votes. The findings showed that Malta’s third largest party was non-voters, a lot of which were disgruntled Labour voters.

Did the budget have any impact on voting intentions? Will non-voters increase? How does the PN hold up?

The answers to these questions will be given in the survey that will be out tomorrow.