MaltaToday Survey | Concern about ‘foreigner’ and ‘migrants’ surfaces in latest poll

‘Foreigners living in Malta’ is noted as the third highest concern with 9.9%, reflecting the new reality that has taken root over the past five years and which appears to be causing unease among the Maltese and Gozitans. This is the result of an MT survey held in the last week of February which reconfirms traffic at 20.1% down from 34.7% last October as the primary concern and corruption at 10.4%, up from 7.3% as the second biggest concern.

This was also the first MaltaToday survey that polled people’s concerns after the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in October.

However, interestingly another 5.6% identified ‘illegal immigration’ as a concern. If these are added up to those who considered ‘foreigners living in Malta’ as a concern, the collective figure for concerns involving foreigners hits 15.5%, putting it second behind traffic.

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia is currently pitching migration and foreigners as his political platform. On Xtra this week he mentioned criminality and migrants as a primary concern. In this survey concern over criminality is not recorded as a concern. It has to be seen whether Delia’s strategy to focus on foreigners emulating the battle cry of the far right in Europe will lead to any dividends considering the large gap that exists between the two party leaders.

See the full results and analysis on the MaltaToday Digital Edition.