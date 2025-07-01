Repeat offender accused of breaching bail conditions

Etienne Buttigieg, who is 29-years old and resides in Birzebbuġa, landed in the dock again on Tuesday after breaching two separate sets of bail conditions.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Inspector Dylan Gerada told the court that on 30 June at around half past midnight, they were alerted to strange noises coming from a vehicle. This particular vehicle, an Isuzu, was part of another police investigation which was opened following a separate report.

Buttigieg was identified as the driver sitting in the car. The police were informed that he was in breach of a specific bail condition, which entailed an imposed curfew from 8pm to 8am.

The accused was roaming around in breach of this curfew. Upon being stopped, he told police that he was suffering from chest pains and he was referred to Mater Dei.

The court heard that he had previously called the police station at around 8:30pm. He had informed the inspectors on call that he would not be showing up to sign the bail book as his vehicle was not functioning well.

Inspector Antonello Magri took the stand and mentioned several dates in June when Buttigieg did not sign the bail book. He did not provide any valid reasons for doing so and thus, the absences were not justified.

Legal aid lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant requested the court to consider that breaching bail is not considered a serious offence and thus his client should be released. He referred to the phone call which the accused said he made to the police station to inform them of the reason he would not be signing the bail book.

The magistrate agreed with the submissions but still ordered that Buttigieg be kept in custody.

In 2023, Buttigieg was charged with disobeying police orders and grievously injuring a police officer after driving over his foot.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided. Inspectors Antonello Magri, Dylan Gerada and Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted.