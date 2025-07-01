Man charged over two separate home robberies, in 2020 and 2024

A 36-year old man was arraigned in court over two home robberies dating back to 2020 and 2024.

Bryan Seguna was charged with the attempted theft of a residence in St Julians in 2020. In 2024, he broke into yet another residence in Qormi and stole jewellery and cash of the amount exceeding €232.94 but not exceeding €2329.37. He was thus charged with theft and accused of causing slight injuries to the victims as certified by a medical doctor.

The man entered a not guilty plea.

Seguna is currently unemployed and is undergoing the Caritas programme at San Blas. Rachel Tua requested bail, citing that the man has gone through significant progress whilst at the programme.

The defence stated that it is a great shame if all his progress and effort were to be lost.

A Caritas representative took the stand and confirmed that the man is resident at the San Blas programme. She also stated that anyone undergoing the programme can choose to stop voluntarily whenever they want and it is not something done by force.

The magistrate stressed that she is granting him bail on the condition that he remains there and does not leave. If he leaves he is to be transferred to the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit granted him bail against a €15,000 personal guarantee. He was warned of the consequences if he breaches the conditions imposed.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided over the court.

The accused was represented by legal aid lawyer Rachel Tua.

The prosecution was led by Inspector James Mallia, Inspector Jonathan Cassar and AG lawyer Alessia Schembri