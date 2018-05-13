MaltaToday Survey | In bilingual Malta, Maltese is the spoken language of choice

Maltese is overwhelmingly the language of choice at home and between friends but when reading books and posting on Facebook, English prevails, a MaltaToday survey found.

And the strong prevalence of Maltese as a spoken language, cuts across all regions, age groups and political inclinations.

However, the numbers do show a subtle political divide, with Labour voters more inclined towards Maltese than their Nationalist counterparts.

The survey carried out between the 23 and 27 April comes on the back of a heated debate between academics on government proposals to introduce the teaching of applied Maltese and Maltese as a foreign language.

The survey shows that Gozo is a bulwark for spoken Maltese with 91.3% saying it was the most frequently used language at home. Unsurprisingly, the region with the lowest prevalence of spoken Maltese at home, albeit still a very high percentage, was the Northern Harbour region with 72%.

Almost a quarter of people in the Northern Harbour region that includes Sliema, St Julians and Swieqi, said they spoke Maltese and English at home, the highest across all the territory.

But despite the strong use of spoken Maltese, the survey shows that people generally prefer English when reading books, following the news on the internet and writing on Facebook. When it comes to the traditional print newspapers, Maltese enjoys a slight edge.

However, here again there is a slight political difference. A relative majority of Labour voters prefer reading Maltese language books as opposed to a stronger majority of Nationalist voters who prefer English.