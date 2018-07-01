MT Survey | Maltese fear 'invasion' by asylum seekers

Malta’s relationship with foreigners is a love-hate affair that changes, depending on whether they are regular workers or asylum seekers, a MaltaToday survey has found.

While 41.5% of Maltese have no concern at all over foreigners who legally work and live in Malta, 41.2% fear that asylum seekers are ‘invading us’.

The feeling of ‘invasion’ is the topmost concern for people when asked about asylum seekers and to a much lesser extent (10.7%) when asked about regular foreign workers.

And while the list of concerns, for both categories of foreigners, includes aspects such as the threat to jobs, rising rental prices and more criminality, almost three quarters of Maltese see no fear of foreigners in the locality where they live.

This suggests that the debate on foreigners and asylum seekers, may be conditioned as much by perception as by reality.

But the survey did deliver an overwhelming response when people were asked if Malta could take in more foreigners. With the number of non-Maltese who have made the islands their home – even if temporarily growing exponentially over the past few years – the survey found that 90.6% believe Malta cannot take more foreigners.

The survey had 562 respondents and was carried out between the 18 and 22 June.

