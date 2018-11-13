Almost five traffic casualties a day registered since start of the year

Roughly five people were injured every day on Malta’s roads between January and September this year, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

According to the latest NSO figures, there were 10,866 traffic accidents registered on Malta’s roads between January and September this year, a 6.4% fewer than the 11,553 registered over the same period last year.

Of these incidents, 90.5% or 9,838, were classified as minor traffic accidents.

There were 1,304 casualties reported during this period, an average of 4.77 a day and a 7.8% reduction over the previous year.

The Northern Harbour region, which includes Birkirkara, Msida, Hamrun, San Gwann, St Julian’s and Tas-Sliema, saw the largest number of accidents registered at 3,945 since January.

The region with the second highest number of registered accidents was the southern harbour, with 2,063 accidents.

Gozo was the region with the lowest number of traffic accidents.