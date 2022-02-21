PN message is reaching the people, hopeful Bernard Grech tells supporters

Bernard Grech delivered a message of hope to supporters in Valletta on Monday, telling them the Nationalist Party’s message is reaching people.

The PN leader recounted the stories of three people who told him that they will be voting PN for the first time in the coming election.

“We have an uphill struggle. Abela has public funds backing him but we have the votes of people who want to see change, behind us,” Grech said to applause.

He reiterated the PN government’s pledge to invest €1 billion to create 10 new economic pillars, including the metaverse.

The PN leader said the identified sectors will create tens of thousands of well-paid jobs.

“Nationalist governments in the past were bold when they incentivised tourism in the 1960s and later on in the 1990s, financial services, gaming, pharmaceuticals and aviation, and that is what we aim to achieve in the years to come,” Grech said when interviewed under a tent at St George’s Square.

One of the proposed sectors is due diligence services, which Grech said would turn Malta’s greylisting into an opportunity.

He said a PN government will work to get Malta off the greylist within three months because it was a drag on the economy.

“We have a concrete vision not a vision of concrete… we have a vision and it is important for you to join us in this voyage to build a better Malta for you and your children,” Grech said.

Earlier in the event, PN MP Claudio Grech announced that he will not be contesting the general election to make way for new blood.