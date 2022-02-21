Claudio Grech will not contest the general election

Claudio Grech has announced that he will not be contesting the next general election at a Nationalist Party meeting in Valletta on Monday.

Grech’s shock announcement came in the presence of PN leader Bernard Grech, who appeared to be aware of the decision.

Claudio Grech said he would stick to his belief that the party had to regenerate and have the courage to introduce new blood. He had made such a proposal internally several months ago.

Claudio Grech said he was stepping aside not out of spite or difference with the party leader but to stick to his belief that the PN needed new blood among its ranks.

He said he will remain active within the PN and pledged his backing to Bernard Grech.

The PN leader said Claudio Grech’s decision brought about a bag of mixed emotions.

“I thank Claudio because he has worked very hard for the PN,” the leader said, describing his decision as "courageous".

Claudio Grech’s withdrawal from the electoral race comes on the same day that three other veterans – Clyde Puli, Mario Galea and Kristy Debono – withdrew their candidatures.

Bernard Grech said Claudio's decision was borne out of persuasion that the PN needed to regenerate itself. The PN leader made a brief mention of the earlier resignations, insisting that even Puli, Galea and Debono understood the need for regeneration within the party.

Claudio Grech was elected on the 1st District. Bernard Grech anointed Christian Micallef, a NET TV sports journalist and minority leader on the Valletta council, as Claudio's successor on the district.

Micallef will be contesting the next general election.