Bernard Grech pledges to get Malta off FATF greylist in three months

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has pledged to get Malta off the FATF greylist in the span of three months, should he be elected into office.

“The Labour government has turned everyone into a criminal. First, we let people including politicians to do as they please, and now everyone is suffering the consequences,” he said. “Our main goal is to restore the country’s reputation.”

Grech was speaking during a political event held in St Julian’s.

He said a Nationalist government is part of the solution in getting the country off the greylist. “The people would be sending a message.”

The opposition leader said the PN has the credibility to create new sectors in the country, referencing the party’s electoral pledge to invest €1 billion in the creation of new economic sectors.

“Let’s not forget the financial services were an economic pillar created by a Nationalist government. But what is important is not what the PN did, but how much the people benefitted,” he told supporters.

Grech called on people to not be afraid in showing their support to the party.

“Yes, people have spoken to me, telling me they are afraid to say who they will be voting for out of fear of repercussions, but I tell them do not be afraid to speak out,” he said. “These people will be alone in the voting booth, and they will make their voice heard.”

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s statement on Tuesday evening that the Marsaskala marina project will be scrapped,Grech said pressure by residents and NGOs to stop the development has paid off.

“The people of Marsaskala, the NGOs, civil society, and above all the PN have emerged victorious,” Grech said. “Now he must promise us that the project will not be stopped for the election only, but forever.”

Grech said Nationalist governments also developed yacht marinas across the country, but insisted they were done with a plan. “These projects were well thought-out investments which put money in people’s pockets.”

The PN leader also said he kept his promise of uniting the party. “With me you can contribute as much as you want. Everyone has a role to play.”