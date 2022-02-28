[WATCH] MaltaToday polling first: newspaper rolls out first-ever daily electoral poll

For the first time in its polling history, MaltaToday will provide daily survey updates throughout the election campaign.

Having polled Maltese society on a regular basis since 2002, MaltaToday will be updating the numbers every morning at 8:30am to reflect the previous day’s polling.

The rolling survey will have polled more than 1,500 people by the end of the electoral campaign. Daily samples will reflect the population in terms of gender, age, regions and past voting patterns.

The first survey of the campaign was published on Sunday on a sample size of 597 respondents. The sample size will continue increasing on a daily basis.

The survey will ask people who they will vote for in the general election and who they trust most between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech.

Extrapolated results for both data sets will be updated every morning. On Sunday, a breakdown of the previous week’s results, including publication of the full data set will be released on MaltaToday.