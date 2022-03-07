Labour candidate Amanda Spiteri Grech urges voters to trust women with their vote

Labour candidate Amanda Spiteri Grech urged voters to break free from traditional gender precepts and ensure more women are propelled into decision-making roles.

She made the heartfelt appeal during a party gathering in Marsaxlokk where Prime Minister Robert Abela was being interviewed by presenter Ron Briffa.

Spiteri Grech said that despite the progress made over the years there were still too few women in managerial roles and in parliament.

She said society had to move away from believing that there were jobs for men and others for women.

“I raise my children not to think there are jobs for men and women and as a society we must do more to have women in decision-making roles, including in parliament,” she said.

Spiteri Grech, a former One News journalist, is contesting the election for the first time on the 2nd and 4th districts.

The Prime Minister picked on the comments and said a new Labour government will be giving companies a tax credit of €50,000 linked to the number of women in headship positions.

Abela said another proposal will be to encourage companies employ women over 40 who have never worked. Government will pay up to 30% of the salary, capped at €6,000 annually for the first three years.

Fisheries

Addressing the Marsaxlokk community, a fishers’ village, the Prime Minister said a Labour government will create a compensation scheme for veteran fishers who transfer their licence to young fishers.

He said a new Labour government will strengthen the sector by investing in the relevant infrastructure such as a breakwater on the Delimara side of Marsaxlokk Bay.

The Labour leader said the party manifesto will dedicate a whole section to fisheries.

The PL is expected to unveil its manifesto later on this week.