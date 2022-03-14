PM assures enthusiasts feasts will go on in summer

Robert Abela has assured enthusiasts village feasts will go on in the summer.

“We will have a normal and traditional summer,” he insisted. “When we needed to introduce restrictions, and vaccines we did, but feasts will happen this year.”

Interviewed by television presenter Claire Agius Ordway, the PM spoke on measures introduced by government to help band clubs facing eviction.

“Band clubs have been facing eviction for years, and court decisions were clear – owners had to either pay up, or leave. That is why government has introduced schemes to buy the premises from the owners, and is lending it back to associations,” Abela said.

Band clubs who had resolved their property situation are also being helped financially through a number of schemes such as monetary aid on restoration, according to the PM.

Speaking on his pre-election debate with Opposition leader Bernard Grech by the Chamber of SMEs on Monday morning, the PM said he assured small businesses that government will continue to support them.

“We have been supporting businesses since we were in government, we continued to show our support during the pandemic, and we will continue in doing so. In March 2020, we remained focus and calm. We chose to invest in people rather than introducing austerity measures like our predecessors,” he said.

He said everybody is seeing what is happening globally. “Fuel prices are skyrocketing globally, while in Malta fuel prices actually decreased during the pandemic, the same with utility bills and today people have started receiving €70 million in cheque.”

“Other said the cheque was a gimmick. The decision is clear – if we want this to be the last cheque we ever receive, or if we want to go down the same path,” Abela said.

The PM also made reference to his earlier announcement that government has reached an agreement with the Freeport to stop work from being carried out in Terminal 1. He said government will be investing in the area so that cranes which lift containers are further away from residences, and reduce sound pollution and inconvenience.

“Principle was the same as with AUM. We left investment to continue on its path, but ensure people’s wellbeing is improved,” he said. “We will also introduce the shore-to-ship at the free port. This a solution to both sound pollution while also improving the air quality.”

On past injustices, Abela said previous Labour administrations had allocated a sizeable budget to addressing the issues, insisting a government under his premiership will continue to do so.

“9,000 workers have benefitted, with over €66 million allocated. We understand there are still pockets in society which have not been addressed, and we will continue helping them,” he said. “There are still pending cases, and in the same way we kept out promise with other sectors, we will do the same.”