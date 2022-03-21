[WATCH] PN reserves right to take any action to ensure election is free and fair, Grech warns

The Nationalist Party is reserving the right to take any action it deems necessary to safeguard the electoral process, Bernard Grech warned on Monday.

The Nationalist Party leader’s declaration came in the wake of revelations that some prisoners, who should not vote because of legal impediments, voted early on Saturday.

One of the prisoners is Daren Debono, known as it-Topo, who is subject to an interdiction from a past case and was last January jailed for 10 and a half years after admitting his involvement in the HSBC heist.

Grech said it was the Electoral Commission’s duty to ensure that Saturday’s election is free and fair, adding that the PN had an obligation to ensure the electoral process is safeguarded.

“We are verifying the details of the cases flagged on Saturday and we reserve the right to take any action both in the immediate and future,” Grech said when asked about the case during a press conference with journalists.

He also put on notice the public institutions entrusted to ensure the electoral process is safeguarded. “Our eyes are also on the Electoral Commission and everybody else involved in the process but this undermines the Prime Minister’s claims that the institutions are working.”

The election campaign is in its final lap before people go to the polls on Saturday 26 March.

