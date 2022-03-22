Little change as turnout continues to edge up

The share of valid votes projected in MaltaToday’s rolling survey remains less than the 2017 election but has been nudging up gradually over the past seven days.

According to the latest data set from Monday, the share of valid votes stood at 87%, up by three points since the first survey of the electoral campaign released on 27 February. In 2017, while 92.1% of eligible voters went out to vote, only 90.9% of eligible voters cast a valid vote.

The accumulated results as at 8pm on Monday 21 March showed the Labour Party maintaining its lead in the polls with 53.5% and a margin of 28,055 votes over the Nationalist Party.

The PN was supported by 44.4% of the electorate, while small parties collectively scored 2%. Figures may not add up to 100% because of rounding.

Since last Friday’s data set, which was published on Sunday, the PL lost 0.2 points while the PN gained 0.1 points. Changes remained well within the margin of error of 1.9% on a sample base of 2,606 respondents.

The trust barometer showed Robert Abela with a trust score of 43.9%, an increase of 0.1 points on the previous day. Bernard Grech registered a score of 30.7%, an upward movement of 0.1 points.

What we do

A base survey with a sample size of 597 was released on Sunday 27 February. This survey was carried out between 21 February and 21 March.

Polling will continue everyday between Monday and Friday. The daily tallies will boost the sample size in this rolling survey and enable us to re-calculate the data on progressively larger samples. Results from the last polling day on Friday will be published in the print edition on Sunday.

Care is taken to ensure that daily samples are as representative as they can be of the general population, reflecting gender, age, regional distribution and past voting patterns.

The results based on the accumulated tally comprising the previous day’s results are published at 8:30am on the MaltaToday home page.