Labour’s election campaign plays to Malta’s heart

The Labour Party will fight the European Parliament election campaign on a ‘patriotic’ platform defined by its heart-shaped logo and the slogan ‘Malta in our hearts’.

The party this evening revealed its campaign slogan, ahead of tomorrow’s speech by Joseph Muscat to the PL general conference, which will mark the start of the campaign.

The slogan ‘Malta f’qalbna’ is an attempt to draw a clear distinction between the PL candidates and those of the Nationalist Party when it comes to defending Malta’s reputation in Brussels.

Over the past few years the PL has consistently decried the relentless criticism levelled towards the government by PN MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa, accusing them of betraying the country.

The PN has rebutted the criticism, insisting it was duty bound to be critical of government corruption, cronyism and bad governance even on a European platform. Metsola and Casa have often said that their criticism was not towards the country but Joseph Muscat’s government.

It appears now that the PL will be driving home its narrative throughout the election campaign by emphasising that its candidates are best suited to defend Malta’s name.

The narrative will go head to head with the PN’s slogan, ‘Together for our country’, which also tries to portray a patriotic message.

The PL slogan was unveiled on Saturday by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in a tweet.