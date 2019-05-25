[WATCH] Early start for Adrian Delia as he votes in Siġġiewi

Early start for Adrian Delia as he votes in Siġġiewi

It was an early start for Opposition leader Adrian Delia who voted at the Siġġiewi primary school at 9am as elections to choose Malta's six MEPs and local councillors are underway.

Polling stations across Malta and Gozo opened at 7am and will close at 10pm.

Delia was accompanied by Nationalist Party secretary general Clyde Puli and Siggiewi mayor Alessia Psaila Zammit, among others. He was greeted at the Siggiewi primary school by Chief Electoral Commissioner Joseph Church.

These are the first elections Delia is facing since becoming PN leader in September 2017.

Delia greeted Siggiewi residents, who were there to vote. He looked chipper and walked confidently through the halls of the primary school.

At around 9am, Delia submitted his vote in the voting booth and posed for the journalists who were present.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle Muscat are expected to cast their vote in Burmarrad at around 10am.

PD leader and candidate Godfrey Farrugia: We serve Malta before anyone else

PD leader Godfrey Farrugia, also an MEP candidate, augured for a substantial turnout that could give these elections the difference they merit: "We wish Malta luck, and PD has no loyalty to anyone other than Malta."