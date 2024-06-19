Roberta Metsola officially becomes EPP nominee for European Parliament President

The President of the European Parliament and PN MEP Roberta Metsola has been officially nominated as EPP Group’s candidate for President of the European Parliament.

The nomination was confirmed after a vote of approval by EPP MEPs in a closed meeting.

During her speech infront of EPPs 188 MEPs, President Metsola said: “Running to be your candidate for re-election as President of the European Parliament is a responsibility that I take seriously; that I understand is a decision that weighs heavily on all of us.”

She said she is proud to be a politicians, and is “unashamedly pro-European”.

“I am incredibly proud to represent you as President. For a girl who grew up on an island in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, it is the privilege of a lifetime,” she said.

The Maltese MEP, who was elected by a record amount of votes by the Maltese and Gozitan people just last week, added that she will keep working tirelessly to repay the people’s faith in her.

“I take this step with a deep sense of purpose, with a strong sense of pride to represent the people of Malta and Gozo. I will not let you down,” she said.

The next step is for the plenary of the European Parliament to vote on who should serve as President for the next two and a half years. Should Roberta Metsola be elected as President, she would be the first woman and only the second person ever to lead the only directly elected European Institution for two consecutive terms.