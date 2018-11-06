European socialists back Timmermans as lead candidate for 2019 European elections

European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič has announced his support for EU vice-president supports Frans Timmermans as the common candidate to lead the Party of European Socialists into the 2019 European Parliament elections.

In a letter sent to the PES, Šefčovič expressed his will to actively contribute to the PES 2019 campaign: “As both politician and devoted sportsman, I understand the power of team spirit and shared goals. I therefore relate to the need to continue in the spirit of unity, create a united front and concentrate our energy on preparing a powerful political agenda that will bring optimism to the people around Europe,” the commissioner wrote, pulling out of the nomination race to lead the PES cmapaign.

The PES held an open process for nominations for its lead candidate.

PES President Sergei Stanishev added: “I would like to thank all the PES member parties and leaders for their contribution in the common candidate process and I am especially thankful to the Portuguese prime minister and leader of PS Portugal Antonio Costa who steered the dialogue.”

“As of today, the PES has a strong comon candidate - Frans Timmermans. He represents a change of direction for Europe, and will put social justice, equality and sustainability at the heart of our electoral programme.

“Frans Timmermans is widely recognised as the leading defender of democracy and the rule of law in the European Union, and is known as a dedicated champion of equality, fairness and women’s rights. These founding principles of the EU need defending now more than ever. I am sure Frans is the person to lead the fightback against the harm that has been done to the EU and that he will spare no effort in bringing together the progressive forces in Europe in the name of a social, fair, just and democratic European Union.”