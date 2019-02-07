France recalls its ambassador to Italy over 'repeated, baseless verbal attacks'

France has recalled its ambassador to Italy, in what is being described as the most serious crisis between the two neighbouring countries since World War II.

The French government blamed the move on “baseless verbal attacks” from Italy’s leaders, which it said were “unprecedented” since the end of the second world war.

Italian deputy prime ministers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio have in the past months criticised French president Emmanuel Macron concerning issues ranging from migration to the gilets jaunes protests.

Di Maio earlier this week met with leaders of the yellow vests movement who are seeking to contest the May European Parliament elections. Following the meeting, he proclaimed that the “wind of change has crossed the Alps” and that “a new Europe is being born of the yellow vests”.

France called this "unacceptable provocation", and announced that its ambassador to Rome was returning to Paris immediately for talks.

“For several months, France has been the target of repeated, baseless attacks and outrageous statements. Having disagreements is one thing but manipulating the relationship for electoral aims is another,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

“All of these actions are creating a serious situation which is raising questions about the Italian government’s intentions towards France.”

In a response, Salvini said the Italian government did not have the intention of clashing with France, and proposed a meeting with Macron to make amends.

“I don’t want to row with anyone, I’m prepared to go to Paris, even by foot, to discuss the many issues we have,” the Italian interior minister said.

Arguments between the two countries started last summer, when the French President warned that populism had started to spread “like leprosy”.

In January, Salvini called Macron “a very bad president” and placed the blame for the yellow vests protests on him.