David Casa’s work-life balance directive signed into law

Nationalist MEP David Casa’s work-life balance directive was signed into the law by European Parliament President Antonio Tajani on Thursday.

The directive aims to give a number of new rights to citizens, including 10 days of paid paternity leave, two months of paid parental leave and five days of annual carers leave, as well as the right to request flexible working arrangements.

Negotiations on the directive were led by Casa, who was present for today’s signing. The rights must now be transposed into law by each member state within three years.

“All member states, including Malta, should start the process of introducing the rights catered for in the Work Life Balance Directive,” Casa said, adding that the directive would be improving families, parents, workers and carers’ quality of life.

Casa described the new law was a direct investment in families across the EU.

“It will ensure a better sharing of caring responsibilities between men and women, thus helping to reduce the gender employment, pay and pensions gaps,” Casa said.

Moreover, he said that he had led negotiations on behalf of the European Parliament with the Counil in order to ensure that the new directive reflected present realities and to ensure that the new rights included in it did not leave a “huge burden” on businesses, especially SMEs.

Casa thanked the Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility Marianne Thyssen “for her cooperation during the negotiations”.

