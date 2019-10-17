New Brexit deal has been agreed, Boris Johnson says

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that a new Brexit deal has been agreed upon between the British and European Union negotiating teams.

The two parties have been working on the legal text of the deal but it will still require the approval of both the UK and European parliaments.

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019

On Twitter, Johnson described the deal as "great" and one that takes back control. A vote on the deal in the British parliament on Saturday will decide whether it gets through.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said on Twitter that the agreed negotiation brought "a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK" and is a testament to the commission's commitment to find a solution. Juncker recommended the European Council to endorse the deal.

🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9 — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019

The Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland has announced that as things stand, it would not support Johnson's proposed Brexit deal. Johnson will need the party's support if he hopes to get it approved in Parliament.

READ MORE: Brexit deal rejected by DUP as Boris Johnson heads to EU summit

In the meantime, the liberal democrats have unequivocally stated that their fight to stop Brexit would not end with the news that an agreement has been reached.

The Lib Dems leader, Jo Swinson, said that Boris Johnson's deal is bad news.

"Boris Johnson’s deal would be bad for our economy, bad for our public services, and bad for our environment. The next few days will set the direction of our country for generations, and I am more determined than ever to stop Brexit. When this deal comes to parliament we will use every possible opportunity to give the public a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal that includes the option to remain in the EU," she said.