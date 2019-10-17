menu

New Brexit deal has been agreed, Boris Johnson says

The legal text of the new Brexit deal has been agreed upon between UK and EU negotiators but the deal will still have to be approved by UK and EU parliaments

17 October 2019, 11:53am
by David Hudson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that a new Brexit deal has been agreed upon between the British and European Union negotiating teams. 

The two parties have been working on the legal text of the deal but it will still require the approval of both the UK and European parliaments. 

On Twitter, Johnson described the deal as "great" and one that takes back control. A vote on the deal in the British parliament on Saturday will decide whether it gets through. 

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said on Twitter that the agreed negotiation brought "a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK" and is a testament to the commission's commitment to find a solution. Juncker recommended the European Council to endorse the deal.

The Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland has announced that as things stand, it would not support Johnson's proposed Brexit deal. Johnson will need the party's support if he hopes to get it approved in Parliament.

READ MORE: Brexit deal rejected by DUP as Boris Johnson heads to EU summit

In the meantime, the liberal democrats have unequivocally stated that their fight to stop Brexit would not end with the news that an agreement has been reached. 

The Lib Dems leader, Jo Swinson, said that Boris Johnson's deal is bad news. 

"Boris Johnson’s deal would be bad for our economy, bad for our public services, and bad for our environment. The next few days will set the direction of our country for generations, and I am more determined than ever to stop Brexit. When this deal comes to parliament we will use every possible opportunity to give the public a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal that includes the option to remain in the EU," she said.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
