Citizen-led events wil form part of Conference on the Future of Europe

The European Parliment’s President David Sassoli, Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have signed the Joint Declaration on the Conference on the Future of Europe.

The Joint Declaration sets out the scope, structure, objectives and principles of the Conference, and sets the scene for citizen-led events, to be co-organised with civil society and stakeholders at all levels, national and regional parliaments, the Committee of the Regions, the Economic and Social Committee, social partners and academia.

Their participation in the process will be essential to ensure the broadest outreach and engagement.

The declaration paves the way to launching a series of debates and discussions that will enable people from every corner of Europe to share their ideas to help shape Europe’s future.

60% of Maltese think ordinary citizens should actively participate in the conference and 76% of Europeans agree that it represents significant progress for democracy within the EU according to a EU-wide survey (Eurobarometer).

“Today marks a new start for the European Union and for all European citizens. The Conference on the future of Europe will be a unique opportunity for all European citizens and our civil society to shape Europe’s future, a common project for a functioning European democracy. We call on all of you to come forward to participate with your voice to building what will be tomorrow’s Europe, what will be your Europ,” Sassoli declared.

For 60% of Maltese “voting in European elections” is considered one of the best ways to ensure that their voice is heard by decision-makers at EU level.

Prime Minister Costa said: “The convening of the Conference on the Future of Europe is a message of confidence and hope for the future that we send to Europeans. Confidence that we will overcome the pandemic and the crisis; hope that together we will build a fair, green and digital future Europe.”

According to the Eurobarometer survey, 30% of Maltese were in favour of the EU as it is today, 39% of Maltese are in favour of the EU but not as it is functioning today, and 18% were rather skeptical about the EU but could change their mind if a radical reform was proposed.

“Today we are inviting all Europeans to speak up. To say what Europe they want to live in, to shape it and join forces to help us build it. Citizens’ expectations are clear: they want to have their say on the future of Europe, on matters which affect their lives. Our promise today is equally clear: we will listen. And then, we will act,” Von der Leyen said.

The Conference sets itself the goal of giving citizens a greater role in shaping EU policies and ambitions, improving the Union’s resilience to crises, be it economic or health-related. It will create a new public forum for an open, inclusive, transparent and structured debate with Europeans around the issues that matter to them and affect their everyday lives.

The Conference will use various fora, including digital, and where possible, also physical formats, respecting COVID-19 rules. An interactive multilingual digital platform will allow citizens and stakeholders to submit ideas online, and help them participate in or organise events.

The platform, and all events organised under the auspices of the Conference, are to be based on principles of inclusiveness, openness and transparency, with respect for privacy and EU data protection rules. European Citizens’ panels organised at European level are to be broadcast, and all online submissions are to be made public.