Conference on the Future of Europe: Malta’s EP Office launches e-packs for citizens

The European Parliament Liaison Office in Valletta has launched a series of e-packs to the public, in both English and Maltese, with all the background, current opinions and events on each topic identified as key priorities for the ongoing Conference on the Future of Europe and on the associated Citizens’ Platform.

An online launch, ‘Building the Europe that We Want’, saw the participation of: Ingrid Godkin from the Cabinet of European Commission Vice President Dubravka Šuica, MEP Josianne Cutajar as one of the 108 representatives together with European Parliament Vice President Roberta Metsola who were chosen to be part of the Conference’s plenaries, as well as Jean Paul Zammit and Claire Gafa from the Malta Association for Community Development, civil society, youth and together.eu supporters who were invited to make use the packs and brainstorm ideas and obstacles to participation in the Conference.

“Democracy is not static so we must ensure that it continues to evolve,” Godkin said in her introductory remarks. She spoke at length on how the guiding principle throughout the Conference should be to keep the citizens at heart and ensure that every voice is heard.

She also spoke about the Citizens’ Platform’s specialised feedback mechanism aimed to help decision-makers give feedback back to citizens.

MEP Josianne Cutajar, meanwhile, noted that while EU citizens expect Europe to act upon their needs, citizens’ expectations are often not met: “Youth must drive the conversations and the Parliament’s task is to set the vision.

“I want a more social Europe that leaves no one behind, not even islands on the periphery,” she stressed, calling on the young people present to, “Go engage, propose ideas, use the platform”.

Jean Paul Zammit and Claire Gafa from the Malta Association for Community Development spoke about the need for more local and grass-roots-driven participation in the community and on their role in what is, in reality, always a work in progress.

This, they said, could be better achieved, by grouping together people who have a need, working with the whole community and with all others who come into contact with that community.

In the context that talking about Europe should be driven in the same way a community is driven by identifying a need, Dr Mario Sammut, Head of EP Office in Malta, led the debate after the e-packs were presented.

He underscored how the Conference is an important process where citizens now have the opportunity to tell Europe what Europe they want, while expressing hope that, with the e-packs, they will have a clearer picture and of what, and how, that can be done.

The European Parliament Liaison Office’s e-packs on the Future of Europe are free to download here

The ongoing Conference on the Future of Europe and on the Citizens’ Platform can be found here