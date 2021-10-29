Metsola, Engerer support law for easier EU access to legal economic migrants

Members of the European Parliament’s committee on civil liberties (LIBE) voted to adopt a draft report on migration policy with 50 votes in favour, 14 against and two abstentions.

Maltese MEPs Cyrus Engerer (Labour, S&D) a shadow rapporteur on the report, and Roberta Metsola (PN, EPP) voted in favour. Both are members of the LIBE committee.

The report contains policy measures designed to make the EU more attractive for workers of all skill-levels, reduce red tape and ease mobility.

These recommendations are all intended to improve the EU economy by making it a more accessible, dynamic and therefore a more attractive region for legal economic migrants.

MEPs said the new measures could generate “considerable long-term positive gains for EU economies” MEPs would like to see the Commission submit a proposal by 31 January 2022.

“A strong and competitive Europe needs labour migration to properly address the demographic and economic challenges that the Union is facing,” said rapporteur Abir Al-Sahlani (Renew). “We need to make it easier for labour migrants to come to Europe and we need to tidy up the system.”

Amongst the proposals are the set-up of an EU talent pool and a database tool that connects applicants to EU-based employers looking for someone with those skills, which will help combat workforce shortages across the EU.

Member states’ embassies and EU delegation offices abroad will also share information about legally migrating to the EU, while the EC will launch an admissions scheme for low- and medium-skilled third country workers, and set up a mechanism whereby skills and qualifications from outside the EU are properly recognised.

Further recommendations are for self-employed people, artists, cultural professionals and entrepreneurs to be given the same information and support to move their businesses to the EU.

To this end, five-year multiple-entry visas have been proposed which would allow people to enter the EU for up to 90 days per year.

Seasonal workers will also be given three months to find a new job after leaving their previous post, without having their permit revoked.

The draft adopted by the LIBE committee is scheduled for debate and vote in the 22-25 November plenary session.