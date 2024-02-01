‘Persons of trust’ to fall under EU’s anti-corruption rules and penalties

MEPs from the European Parliament’s civil liberties have added new rules to a proposed EU-wide anti-corruption that now could cover more persons of interest, including “any person entrusted with tasks of public interest or in charge of a public service”.

MEPs also said top EU decision-makers, that is MEPs, Commissioners, and the President of the European Council, must be added to the category of “high-level officials” and be subject to more severe rules.

Provisions have also been included for military officials, senior executives of state-owned corporations, and managing officials of political parties represented in a parliament.

MEPs also made the proposed penalties stricter, particularly in relation to an offender’s ability to hold public office and exclusions from access to public funding.

The draft negotiating mandate for stronger rules against corrupt decision-makers, adoted by 63 votes in favour, includes anti-corruption measures to tackle conflicts of interest, sanctions for failure to report substantial assets, lobbying and minimum requirements to disclose information and mandatory registration of interest representatives, revolving doors, and to criminalise offences such as concealment, misconduct in public office, and illicit political financing.

Special provisions are added for public procurement and for political financing to enable public scrutiny through better access to information.

Member states will also have to come up with anti-corruption strategies, while EU institutions and agencies should also take appropriate preventive measures, according to the text, including setting up specialised independent bodies in line with standards set out under EU law.

MEPs also want an EU Anti-Corruption Coordinator, to produce an annual EU Anti-Corruption report.

Other specific issues in the draft mandate is a call to ban on citizenship and residency by investment schemes; the prohibition of pardoning or giving amnesty to people for corruption-related crimes; stricter rules for legal persons’ liability; the proportion of damages to be paid in line with the size of the offence; limiting privileges and immunities only to acts carried out in performance of official duties and while in office; and the rights and compensation of victims, as well as rights for the public to participate in proceedings.

“Corruption is one of the greatest threats to our communities, to our national and European Union institutions. It erodes democracy, undermines trust in public institutions, and deprives our citizens of the opportunities and services they deserve,” said Romanian MEP rapporteur Ramona Strugariu (Renew). “We want a corruption-free Europe that tackles the phenomenon at all levels. Finally, we will have harmonised rules in place, enabling us to fight corruption efficiently.”